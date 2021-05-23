The state of play in Pakistan’s freight industry and how startups plan to change it

You need to be familiar with four stakeholders in Pakistan’s truck freight industry: shippers that want their goods to be transported to a destination within or outside a city in Pakistan; transporters that these shippers have to reach out to deliver these goods; brokers that transporters reach out to get them these delivery orders in case they don’t have direct arrangements with shippers; and truck drivers that execute the deliveries.
The hauling is year-round and these truckers are moving freight within the city and outside, doing short hauls and long hauls. “There is a fragmented ownership market. The way the demand side works is that the big companies like Unilever, Packages Group or different industrial groups like Nishat, all have a criteria that small truckers will not be able to walk through the door and offer their services to them,” says Abid Butt, founder of TruckSher, a startup working on removing inefficiencies in the freight industry.
In recent years, as the startup culture has grown in Pakistan, some have popped up in the freight industry as well. Profit takes a look at what the impact of these startups might be.
