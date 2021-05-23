The state of play in Pakistan’s freight industry and how startups plan to change it

You need to be familiar with four stakeholders in Pakistan’s truck freight industry: shippers that want their goods to be transported to a destination within or outside a city in Pakistan; transporters that these shippers have to reach out to deliver these goods; brokers that transporters reach out to get them these delivery orders in case they don’t have direct arrangements with shippers; and truck drivers that execute the deliveries.

The hauling is year-round and these truckers are moving freight within the city and outside, doing short hauls and long hauls. “There is a fragmented ownership market. The way the demand side works is that the big companies like Unilever, Packages Group or different industrial groups like Nishat, all have a criteria that small truckers will not be able to walk through the door and offer their services to them,” says Abid Butt, founder of TruckSher, a startup working on removing inefficiencies in the freight industry.