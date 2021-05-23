Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

The state of play in Pakistan’s freight industry and how startups plan to change it

As startup culture has developed in Pakistan, the freight industry has also been affected

By Taimoor Hassan

You need to be familiar with four stakeholders in Pakistan’s truck freight industry: shippers that want their goods to be transported to a destination within or outside a city in Pakistan; transporters that these shippers have to reach out to deliver these goods; brokers that transporters reach out to get them these delivery orders in case they don’t have direct arrangements with shippers; and truck drivers that execute the deliveries. 

The hauling is year-round and these truckers are moving freight within the city and outside, doing short hauls and long hauls. “There is a fragmented ownership market. The way the demand side works is that the big companies like Unilever, Packages Group or different industrial groups like Nishat, all have a criteria that small truckers will not be able to walk through the door and offer their services to them,” says Abid Butt, founder of TruckSher, a startup working on removing inefficiencies in the freight industry.  

In recent years, as the startup culture has grown in Pakistan, some have popped up in the freight industry as well. Profit takes a look at what the impact of these startups might be.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Don’t be so surprised, PSX: Image Pakistan is doing well

Stock market investors seem to be taking a liking to embroidered lawn
Read more
FEATURED

Punjab’s oxygen crisis

In the midst of a worsening pandemic, government tenders are being given to inexperienced, blue-eyed firms
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.