Current account posts $200m deficit

The country’s current account balance (CAB) posted a deficit of $200 million in April 2021 – 61 per cent lower than in April 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday.

“Through the first 10 months of FY21, CAB remains in surplus of $800mn, a significant turnaround from the $4.7bn deficit during the same period last year,” a statement by the central bank said.

“With the economy rebounding strongly in the current fiscal year, imports are picking up but are offset by unprecedented growth in remittances and recovery in exports,” it added.

“With the CAB contained and foreign exchange (FX) reserves at a 4 year high, the economic revival is on a sound and sustainable footing,” the statement said.