PTA issues mobile device manufacturing licenses to 19 companies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued mobile device manufacturing authorisations to 19 foreign and local companies for the production of 2G, 3G and 4G mobile devices locally.

According to PTA, initially valid for next 10 years, the manufacturers may also establish their own new brand under the authorisation, helping promote a ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ culture.

Mobile devices produced by these manufacturers shall not only be sold in the country but can also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond.

The device manufacturing plants shall be instrumental in providing new job opportunities and low priced handsets for the Pakistani users.

It may be mentioned here that the government has introduced a comprehensive and supportive Mobile Manufacturing Policy aimed at encouraging manufacturers to set up their plants in Pakistan, subsequent to which PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations in 2021.

 

