HEADLINES

PM announces Rs100bn fund to end unemployment

Says govt cannot afford more public jobs due to growing pension bill

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a Rs100 billion fund for startup loans and 170, 000 skilled education scholarships to overcome the challenge of unemployment.

In a special televised message for youth, the premier said the government was focused on promoting contemporary skills through scholarships and courses in a bid to help youth become self-reliant.

He said out of the 170,000 scholarships, around 50,000 would be reserved for high-end skills such as latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data (BD).

“Those who qualify on merit such six-month scholarship courses will become part of the technology revolution the country is heading for,” he added.

Imran Khan said the government’s initiative to extend these soft loans worth Rs100 billion through the Kamyab Jawan Programme would encourage country’s youth to launch start-ups and businesses of their own.

Terming unemployment a huge problem, he said the government would increase fund allocation for the special incentives of youth every year and pointed out that the youth needed to diverge their energies on learning skills to become self-reliant rather than desiring government jobs.

The world over, he said, the private sector jobs, self-business, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups are the solution to unemployment, he said.

“The government cannot afford more public jobs as the pension bill is already adding to its financial burden,” he stressed.

PM Imran Khan expressed hope that youth would fully benefit from the projects announced and tap opportunities in diverse fields.

 

