Pakistan remains top importer of Chinese goods in 10MFY21

By APP
ISLAMABAD: China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first ten months of the current financial year (10MFY21), followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during the (July-April) period were recorded at $10,312.1 million against the $7,638.1 million during the corresponding period last fiscal year, showing an increase of 35.02 per cent, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

From the UAE, where Pakistan imported goods worth $5,604 million against the imports of $5,663 million last year, showing a decline of 1.04 per cent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported goods worth $2,492 million against the imports of $1,991 million in FY20, showing growth of 25.16 per cent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from United State of America (USA) showed a growth of 5.94 per cent while the imports from Saudi Arabia showed an increase of 61.97 per cent, the data revealed.

 

Govt to announce new policy to revive film industry
Export oriented sectors to get subsidised power on accrual: Tarin
RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Export oriented sectors to get subsidised power on accrual: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that power subsidies for the next budget will be allocated on the basis of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to announce new policy to revive film industry

ISLAMABAD: The government will form new policy parameters in order to ensure the film industry's revival and overall growth in the country to announce...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoF commits Rs47bn non-development budget for GB

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has committed to grant Rs47 billion to the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government as opposed to the regional government's...
Read more
HEADLINES

PAECO second general conference to be held on May 31

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) is all set to host the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organisation (PAECO) from...
Read more
Must Read

World Business News

Airbus to raise plane production, sees aviation post-Covid recovery

PARIS: Airbus said Thursday it will produce more single-aisle planes in 2023 than before the coronavirus crisis as the European aerospace giant sees the...

China hands Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan new 1.5 million yuan fine

France’s Total to face climate plan pressure at investor meeting

PAECO second general conference to be held on May 31

