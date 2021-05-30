OGRA seeks hike in fuel prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary seeking an increase in petrol prices from June 1.

Local media reports on Sunday claimed that the regulator has recommended an increase in diesel prices by Rs4.30 per litre besides a minimal increase in prices of petrol and kerosene oil. However, light diesel prices will remain unchanged.

In this regard, a summary to revise fuel prices for the next 15 days has been sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval. However, the final approval will be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had rejected a similar summary for a price hike earlier on May 17.