OGRA seeks hike in fuel prices

By Monitoring Report

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary seeking an increase in petrol prices from June 1.

Local media reports on Sunday claimed that the regulator has recommended an increase in diesel prices by Rs4.30 per litre besides a minimal increase in prices of petrol and kerosene oil. However, light diesel prices will remain unchanged.

In this regard, a summary to revise fuel prices for the next 15 days has been sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval. However, the final approval will be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had rejected a similar summary for a price hike earlier on May 17.

 

Monitoring Report

Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
