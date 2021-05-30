WorldCall: An acquisition or another Pump and Dump?

On the 26th of May, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw an all-time high daily trading volume. As usual, government ministers were quick to jump on the news to try and portray the big day at the stock exchange as an indicator for the economy. Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, attributed the development to the market reacting to signs of sustained economic recovery. Other government ministers and spokespersons joined in on the fanfare.

The traded volume clocked in at 1,560 million shares in today’s session, which is the highest ever in the history of the PSX, exceeding the previous record by a massive 39%. Carrying the lion’s share of gains for the investors was Worldcall Telecom Limited (WTL), which added volumes of 707 million shares to the overall trading activity — almost half of the total intraday volume, while achieving a steep gain of 41.23pc in its share price.

And that is where it gets interesting. You see, Worldcall has for years been a barey sinking ship desperately patched up and kept afloat in the hopes that a buyer is around the corner. Between 2014-2016, it leaked billions of rupees before making a surprising recovery in 2017 on the back of a huge surge in other income (income derived from activities unrelated to the main focus of a business such as the gain and sale of assets). While they did not get the same kind of other income in the following two years in 2018 and 2019, they still got more than they had in previous years and stopped turning over a loss. The only problem was that their profits were insignificant, and Worldcall was sort of just hanging around the PSX doing nothing. And even though the company has not yet posted financial results for the year 2020, the financial performance of the company for the half year 2020 is available and the numbers are not healthy.