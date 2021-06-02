Sign inSubscribe
TECH

Lahore-based B2B eCommerce marketplace Tajir raises $17mn in Series-A round 

By Taimoor Hassan

LAHORE: Tajir, a Lahore-based B2B marketplace digitising neighborhood convenience stores has raised $17 million in a Series A round led by American Venture Capital firm Kleiner Perkins.

Other investors in the round include Y Combinator Continuity Fund, AAVCF, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Flexport, Golden Gate Ventures, Liberty City Ventures, VentureSouq, and angel investors including Under 30 honoree and CEO of Figma Dylan Field, and Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen.

Tajir, co-founded by brothers Babar and Ismail Khan in 2018, is backed by Y-Combinator – an American seed money startup accelerator, considered to be the most prestigious in the world. Tajir earlier raised $1.8 million in a seed round in June last year.

Tajir is focusing on fixing the problem of informal and fragmented retail in Pakistan. According to the company’s website, 91 per cent of retail in the country flows through small, family-owned convenience stores.

Article continues after this advertisement

Owing to the problem of fragmentation, these stores struggle to buy inventory and spend hours every week dealing with dozens of different suppliers, besides dealing with late, incorrect, and uncertain deliveries. As a result, stores overpay for inventory, fail to get stock when they need it and suffer lower incomes, while suppliers miss out on sales from eager customers.

Through Tajir’s application, storeowners can order inventory whenever they want, receive on-demand delivery, enjoy transparent, competitive prices, and choose from the largest selection of products available.

Speaking to Profit, Tajir CEO Babar Khan said that since their last raise, the startup has managed to increase its revenue ten times. “We offer over 1,000 products for stores, adding at the rate of about 100 products a month,” says Babar.

Tajir currently operates in Lahore only and following the Series-A round, the startup plans to launch in Karachi.

“We have raised this round of capital to advance our mission further which is fundamentally to help stores source inventory. We want to continue to provide more and more services to stores and we will do so by continuously expanding selection and providing reliable and consistent delivery to stores,” adds Babar.

Mamoon Hamid, partner at Kleiner Perkins, who led the round says that given Pakistan’s prevalent bodega model, what Tajir was doing was very compelling.

“Their software and mission to improve that supply chain and availability of products and pricing and digitizing that process made a ton of sense,” Hamid says. “I thought that would be the first foray for a company to make an attempt at doing a lot more to be a consumer company, not just a wholesale company.”

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePTA allows telcos to operate in tribal areas as security situation improves
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

TECH

Akhtar Fuiou Technologies secures in-principle approval from SBP to launch e-wallet

Akhtar Fuiou Technologies, an up-and-coming financial technology (Fintech) company, has received State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) in-principle approval for Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license,...
Read more
TECH

Careem overcharges customers tens of thousands of rupees for short-distance rides

KARACHI: Ride-hailing platform Careem users in Pakistan have reported being massively overcharged for the usual short-distance rides, that the company says happened with as...
Read more
TECH

New WhatsApp privacy policy comes into force

As WhatsApp's new privacy policy goes live, the messaging platform announced it will not delete user accounts if they don't accept the new terms....
Read more
TECH

Why did Retailo raise a phenomenal seed round?

LAHORE: B2B e-commerce marketplace Retailo Thursday announced raising $6.7 million in what the company claimed was the largest seed round for a Saudi Arabia-based...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

TIP calls for action against NBP claiming admission of corruption

ISLAMABAD: The Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has asked Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to take action against the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for the violation...

NA body takes notice of delivery delay by MG motors

PSX at four year high as KSE-100 shoots past 48,000 barrier

OECD sees higher world GDP growth but fears ‘headwinds’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.