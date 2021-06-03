Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt proposes new projects worth Rs1.35bn for minorities 

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed eight new projects worth Rs1.35 billion in the annual development programme for religious minorities of the province.

According to government officials, these projects include sanitation and water supply schemes in residential colonies and the provision of uniforms, books, and scholarships for missionary school students. Four projects worth Rs1 billion for settled districts and four projects worth Rs350 million have been proposed for tribal areas for the next financial year. 

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SAPM) for Minority Affairs Wazir Zada informed the delegation that eight new projects have been proposed for the financial year 2020-21 that include construction of community centers in the settled districts, improvement of sanitation and sewerage system, and rehabilitation of places of worship. Moreover, Rs200 million have been proposed for the celebration of different religious events, Rs200 million have been proposed for missionary school teachers’ grants including financial assistance to religious leaders, financial aid to students, uniforms and books, and Rs200 million as welfare package for minorities.

For tribal areas, Rs200 million has been proposed for the construction of community centers, improvement of sanitation and sewage system, and rehabilitation of places of worship. Another Rs50 million has been proposed for religious festivals, financial assistance for religious leaders and students, and a plan of Rs50 million has been proposed to provide special grants to teachers of missionary schools and Rs50 million for the welfare of religious minorities.

The SAPM said that consultations were underway with the minority communities on the newly proposed projects. After completion of all consultations, the projects will be sent to the KP chief minister for final approval. 

Regarding the development budget of minorities, Wazir Zada also held a meeting with a delegation of minorities yesterday. Member KP Assembly Ravi Kumar also attended the meeting that was also attended by members of the women’s commission.  

 

Aziz Buneri

