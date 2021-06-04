Sign inSubscribe
Govt likely to remove age limit for Kamyab Jawan Programme

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to remove the age limit for the Kamyab Jawan Programme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to support the youth of the country. 

According to sources, the government is mulling to remove the age limit to facilitate all segments of the society. Presently, applicants that fall in the 20-45 year age bracket are eligible to get the loan under the scheme. 

According to sources, the government is also considering allocating Rs100 billion more under this programme in the next year’s budget. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday also chaired a meeting to discuss and develop the institutional framework of funding for the Kamyab Jawan scheme.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Akhuwat Foundation executive director, presidents of National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab and Habib Bank Limited, Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority chairman and Habib Bank Limited chairman also attended the meeting.

The finance minister considered in detail the proposals prepared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Akhuwat Foundation. 

The proposals have been developed to facilitate the provision of subsidised loans for agriculture, low-cost housing and small businesses to generate employment and promote growth. The role of micro-finance institutions, commercial banks and Rural Support Programmes was also discussed and highlighted as partner institutions to achieve the objectives of the programme. 

The finance minister said that he wanted the programme to be finalised in a manner so as to cover all the targeted beneficiaries. At the end, the finance minister directed all the concerned parties to prepare the final proposal so that budgetary allocations could be made accordingly.

 

Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

