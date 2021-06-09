KPRA registrations cross 15,000 mark

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has raised its registration to 15,000 in the current financial year (FY21) recording over 32 per cent progress compared to the last year.

The KPRA was assigned the task to achieve this target by the end of June to broaden tax net.

Keeping its upward trend intact, the team of KPRA, including its staff at headquarters and regional offices, put their efforts to pull off the target and successfully achieved the figure before the completion of the ongoing financial year.

The authority had a total of 11,298 registered taxpayers by the closing of the last financial year. It currently has 3,104 registered companies, 2,246 association persons and 9,650 individual service providers.

Article continues after this advertisement

“Achieving the target, particularly in the pandemic-torn economy, speaks for the efficiency and competency of KPRA team. The efforts of my team are commendable,” KPRA Director General (DG) Fayyaz Ali Shah said in his statement.

“Once we broaden the tax net we would be at liberty to further reduce the tax rates as a gift to our taxpayers,” he said, adding that the Authority as achieving both the revenue and non-revenue targets assigned to it for the ongoing financial year.