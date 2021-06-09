Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PTI govt set to unveil budget for FY22 tomorrow

Economic Survey 2020-21 to be unveiled today

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is all set to present its third budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) in the parliament on June 11, amid the third wave of Covid-19.

The budget will be presented by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin.

“The budget had been formulated while considering the impact of Covid-19 on the people and businesses of the country, hence mitigating people’s sufferings, transforming agriculture sector and bolstering businesses would be the main focus of the document,” sources said.

In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilisation and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides job creation and people friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

Article continues after this advertisement

It would also focus on social sector development besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector investment.

On the revenue side, though no new taxes would be introduced, the government would introduce measures for bringing improvements in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax payers, sources said arguing that a strong revenue generation will play a crucial role in achieving the targets for economic growth.

The government is likely to set the revenue collection target at Rs5.8 trillion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Sources said the preparations for the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2020-21 continued in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timelines.

The budget was being prepared in close coordination between all departments and ministries involved in budget related events including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey, they added.

Meanwhile, the pre-budget document presenting state of country’s economy, the Economic Survey of Pakistan is likely to be launched here on June 10.

The survey would highlight the overall performance of economy during the outgoing fiscal year, providing a realistic feedback and basis for future planning. It is scheduled to be shared with media at a press conference here during which an overview of the economic progress made in recent years in Pakistan would also be provided.

The survey would highlight the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government, which are focused on bringing macroeconomic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

The survey would cover the development of all the important sectors of economy, including growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The target for tax revenue collection of Rs4.7 trillion also looks to be achieved as the revenues reached Rs4.167 trillion during first 11 months of current fiscal year (11MFY21) therefore, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) needs to collect about Rs500 billion in the last month of outgoing fiscal year.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSECP amends REIT rules to introduce P3 model
Next articleKPRA registrations cross 15,000 mark
APP

1 COMMENT

  1. Incumbent Government should reduce the Tax slab for salaried person, such as PML(N) was did last time before leaving.

    such was great things for salaried person.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA takes notice of excessive load shedding

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of excessive electricity load shedding throughout the country and directed chief executive officers...
Read more
HEADLINES

Remittances clock in at over Rs26bn in 11MFY21

Remittances to Pakistan hit $26.7 billion in 11 months of this fiscal year (11MFY21), the highest level on record, increasing by 29.4 per cent...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt all set to regulate commodity market

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will announce a mechanism to regulate the commodity market in the upcoming annual budget 2021-22 (FY22). Sources said that the government...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan cites US military co-operation to convince IMF of relaxing reform conditions: FT report

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that Pakistan will leverage military co-operation with the US over America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in a bid to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering

SHANGHAI: Police in China arrested over 1,100 people suspected of using cryptocurrencies to launder illegal proceeds from telephone and Internet scams in a recent...

Pakistan cites US military co-operation to convince IMF of relaxing reform conditions: FT report

Systems Limited ensures employee safety amidst Covid-19

Amid exit by an early investor, Dawaai lands $8.5mn in recent funding 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.