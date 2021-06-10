Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Remittances clock in at over Rs26bn in 11MFY21

By News Desk

Remittances to Pakistan hit $26.7 billion in 11 months of this fiscal year (11MFY21), the highest level on record, increasing by 29.4 per cent compared to the same period of last year.

“Remittances in the first 11 months of FY21 have already crossed the full FY20 level by $3.6 billion,” the SBP said.

According to data released by the central bank on Thursday, the remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis rose 33.5pc to $2.5 billion in May on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

“Remittances continued their exceptional streak in May 2021, remaining above $2 billion for the record 12th straight month,” it said.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to a statement released by the Finance Ministry, proactive policy measures by the government and SBP to encourage more inflows through formal channels, curtailed cross border travel in the face of Covid-19, altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, orderly foreign exchange market conditions and, more recently, Eid-related inflows have contributed to record levels of remittances this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that remittance flows have crossed the FY20 level by $3.6 billion.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt all set to regulate commodity market
Next articleNEPRA takes notice of excessive load shedding
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s public debt surges to Rs38bn in 9MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total public debt was recorded at Rs38,006 billion at the end March 2021, registering an increase of Rs1,607 billion during the first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia pledges Rs37.4bn for construction of Mohmand dam

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy on Wednesday informed a Pakistani official that the kingdom has approved 901 million...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kamyab Pakistan programme to accelerate economic activities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a comprehensive strategy has been devised for the first time in Pakistan to bring the poor out...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP issues coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations 

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a commemorative coin to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relation between Pakistan and China,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

JP Morgan advises investors to reap economic opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: JP Morgan has asked investors for investing in Pakistan to reap benefits of its improved economic situation. In this regard, Minister of State for...

NEPRA takes notice of excessive load shedding

Remittances clock in at over Rs26bn in 11MFY21

Govt all set to regulate commodity market

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.