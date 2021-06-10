Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt all set to regulate commodity market

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will announce a mechanism to regulate the commodity market in the upcoming annual budget 2021-22 (FY22).

Sources said that the government wants to streamline the commodity market system as it will not only help transform the agricultural landscape, but also promote financial inclusion, improve storage, in addition to handling standards to reduce post-harvest losses suffered by farmers.

The high ups of the economic team think that the government, through the introduction of Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWRs), can develop an ecosystem for storing, preserving, trading and providing ease in financing of a range of agricultural commodities.

Similarly, it will also have considerably greater economic gains for farmers and eventually impact the national economy.

Article continues after this advertisement

The commodity system will be applicable to futures contracts settled in delivery – growers are already exempt as presently no contract traded at PMEX is actually settled in physical delivery, while it will also mitigate any fiscal impediments to growth of the EWR regime and in turn offer obvious advantages to farmers and growers to access markets and financial systems.

The economic team also has a point of view that linking the agri economy with a formal financial system not only enhances the tax-net and indirect tax revenue but also improves income streams of farmers by providing them direct access to markets and eliminating the role of arthis.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorld shares, dollar hit pause ahead of US CPI, ECB meeting
Next articleRemittances clock in at over Rs26bn in 11MFY21
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s public debt surges to Rs38bn in 9MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total public debt was recorded at Rs38,006 billion at the end March 2021, registering an increase of Rs1,607 billion during the first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia pledges Rs37.4bn for construction of Mohmand dam

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy on Wednesday informed a Pakistani official that the kingdom has approved 901 million...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kamyab Pakistan programme to accelerate economic activities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a comprehensive strategy has been devised for the first time in Pakistan to bring the poor out...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP issues coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations 

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a commemorative coin to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relation between Pakistan and China,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

JP Morgan advises investors to reap economic opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: JP Morgan has asked investors for investing in Pakistan to reap benefits of its improved economic situation. In this regard, Minister of State for...

NEPRA takes notice of excessive load shedding

Remittances clock in at over Rs26bn in 11MFY21

Govt all set to regulate commodity market

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.