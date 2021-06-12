Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP seeks additional $145mn from Asian Development Bank for ‘Cities Improvement Project’

$145 million requested on top of $450 million already approved by the bank

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has requested an additional $145 million loan from the Asian Development Bank for sanitation, waste disposal, and irrigation projects in five major cities including Peshawar.

The ADB has already approved a $450 million loan for the project.

According to the KP planning and development department, the “Cities Improvement Project” will provide local government facilities including sanitation services in Swat, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, and Kohat. The provincial government has already borrowed $7 million from ADP in this regard. 

The PC-1 of the Cities Improvement Project shows that the project will cost $645 million, of which the provincial government will contribute $50 million while $450 million will be provided by the ADB. However, an additional $145 million is needed for which KP has contacted the Asian Development Bank.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The bank has been contacted and positive signals have been received from the ADB, after which it has been decided to present the project at the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) meeting next week for approval,” said an official.

After the approval of the additional loan, the total amount of loan approved for the project will be $600.20 million, including $7 million of project readiness financing. The ADB has also given a grant of $2 million for project readiness financing while the provincial government has also spent $500,000 dollars on it.

This will be the largest loan ever received by the provincial government for any project, amounting to about 95 billion in rupee terms.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Too many questions’: IPR deconstructs budget targets, claims
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

‘Too many questions’: IPR deconstructs budget targets, claims

LAHORE: Non-profit policy think tank Institute for Policy Reforms (IPR) Saturday questioned the sensibility of the targets and claims made by the government in...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Business friendly’ budget: Stocks at PSX likely to rocket to the moon 

The stock market is not an accurate indicator of the economy, but the stock market does move based on changes in the economy and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan Railways to start e-tracking of cargo trains

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has said that e-tracking of cargo trains will be started soon while a cargo center will...
Read more
ECONOMY

KP businessmen laud govt for introducing ‘balanced’, ‘growth oriented’ budget

PESHAWAR: The business community here on Friday termed the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 as ‘balanced’, ‘growth-oriented and ‘pro business' asking the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

KP businessmen laud govt for introducing ‘balanced’, ‘growth oriented’ budget

PESHAWAR: The business community here on Friday termed the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 as ‘balanced’, ‘growth-oriented and ‘pro business' asking the...

Government to borrow Rs2.74 trillion in FY21-22

Rs900bn federal PSDP to focus on improving transport infrastructure, building large dams

Govt unveils budget for FY21-22; GDP growth target set at 4.8pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.