Are you an influencer? Here’s how to avoid being held hostage by advertisers and platforms

Money attracts money, you’ve probably heard of that one. And it certainly seems to be the case as social media evolves. The pioneer on this front was YouTube, which made it possible for content creators to monetize their views, and once people got used to this kind of a platform that pays them for their success, newer social media applications caught on.

TikTok has made it possible to make money through brand endorsements and apps like Bigo, and SnackVideo are now proactively trying to attract celebrities and influencers by paying them money to be active on their platform. Once these celebrities and influencers are there, the general public will follow and the money will follow them naturally.