Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

‘We’ll be back’: No you won’t, PECO.

Once a flag bearer of engineering in Pakistan, the publicly listed company is now being asked to shut down, because it can’t clear a cheque of Rs150.5 million

By Meiryum Ali

Profit spends an inordinate time on company websites: it’s often the most useful resource out there in terms of gleaning information. We have seen all sorts of websites: the slick, the janky, the suspicious, the ostentatious. 

But perhaps the saddest website we have ever come across is PECO’s (Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd). Just a pixelated shot of a lone transformer with the heading ‘Coming Soon’ superimposed on top. We will be back soon, PECO repeats, in a feeble attempt to convince the reader. 

Will it, though?

PECO’s rise and spectacular fall is worthy of a few seasons of Netflix crime shows. We don’t have Pakistani scriptwriters sending off their best work to the network giant yet, but we have the next best thing: detailed Profit stories. As we wrote in 2019: this is the story of a company you may never have heard of, but one that includes just about every ingredient of corporate drama that you can imagine. There are allegations of embezzlement, corruption, potential insider trading and what may well be a high-stakes battle for the control of a publicly listed company with a substantial shareholding of the government.

Exactly how many dramas can one company have? Since 2019, the company has simply gotten worse. There is no update to the financial data we printed three years ago, because there have been no quarterly or annual reports since then. But there have been numerous legal headaches since then. Primarily, this is a tale in three parts. We’ll start with the latest sorry tale, and work our way backwards.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

 

Meiryum Ali
The author is a member of the staff and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

The urban upper middle class are desperate for the vaccines of their choice. Why don’t we let them pay for it?

Access, cost, hesitation: The (political) economics of vaccine distribution
Read more
FEATURED

Cocomo conundrum: How Ismail Industries doubled their profit when the economy was shrinking

While shrinkflation played a part domestically, it was the increased focus on exports that allowed the Candyland conglomerate to thrive
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.