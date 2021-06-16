NA approves financial institutions amendment bill to improve SMEs financing

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has approved a legal amendment to increase access of small and medium enterprises to loans and make transactions secure for financial institutions in a bid to order to improve Pakistan’s ranking on World Bank (WB) Ease of Doing Business Index (EDBI).

The bill, which was passed in the recent session of the assembly, will now be tabled at the upper house for its final approval.

This will provide a legal framework for creation and enforcement of security interest on movable assets with a view to enhance SMEs access to finance through use of their movable assets – receivables, intellectual property, inventory, negotiable instruments, agricultural produce, petroleum or minerals, motor vehicles – as security for loans.

With around 40 per cent share in GDP, SMEs have access to less than 10 per cent of private sector credit, according to the central bank’s data. The country ranks 119 on the World Bank’s indicator of ‘getting the credit’.

The law also provided for establishment of a secured transaction registry (STR) for registration of charges created by unincorporated entities – individuals, sole proprietorships, partnerships – on their movable assets. SECP launched STR in April last

The scope of the law was extended to allow extension of security interests to future assets, products and replacements of original assets and absolute assignment of receivable.

It allows general description of debts and obligations in collateral agreements, permitts that all types of debts and obligations could be secured between parties and allows absolute priority to secured creditors over government and labor claims, in case of default in insolvency or outside insolvency.

“To ensure efficient administration of the STR by the SECP, some powers of the federal government – appointment of the registrar, operationalisation of the registry and ancillary matters have been assigned to the SECP,” said the document.

“This structure of the registry will help to move towards unification of registries and their legal framework in line with doing business methodology and international best practices leading to further improvement in ease of doing business ranking in future.”

Moreover, the security interests will be regulated on the basis of their function, not their form, traditional terminology for security interests to comply with international best practices on secured transactions laws and World Bank’s requirements.

Perfection of security interests may be achieved by registration in all types of security interests on movable property. However, in some cases e.g. possession of tangible movable property or right on funds credited in deposit account perfection may also be achieved through possession or control respectively.

Earlier perfection by registration was not available for all types of security interests. Allows super-priority to acquire security rights i.e. security right of financier of an asset, if registered under the Act, shall have priority over another secured creditor.