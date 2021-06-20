Pharmaceuticals: how the locals are beating the multinationals

Some time within the next two years – and quite possibly by the end of this year – something extraordinary will happen in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry: the largest pharmaceutical company by revenue will be a local one, rather than the subsidiary of a foreign multinational corporation. This may be the first time in Pakistani history that this has happened.

As of the end of calendar year 2020, the largest pharmaceutical company in Pakistan is GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan, the local subsidiary of the UK-based global giant, with Rs34.4 billion in local revenues. The second largest is Getz Pharma, owned and operated by CEO Khalid Mahmood, is a local company that manufactures mostly generic drugs, with Rs32.2 billion in local revenue, according to data from IQVIA, the global pharmaceutical data provider.

While GSK is currently bigger than Getz, the latter is growing significantly faster, with 2020 revenue growth numbers clocking in at 6.4% for GSK and 14.0% for Getz. In other words, the local company is rapidly gaining on the global giant and may soon overtake it in aggregate local market share. (The global parent of GSK will likely remain the largest player overall in Pakistan, owing to the fact that it operates a second subsidiary in the country called GSK Consumer Health.)

This story, however, is not about Getz versus GSK. It is about the broader trend that is taking place in Pakistan where the local pharmaceutical industry is growing faster than their foreign counterparts operating in the Pakistani market. This is despite the fact that the foreign pharmaceutical giants that have Pakistani subsidiaries have – at least in theory – access to far more innovative and new products than the largely generic products sold by the local companies.

But the data tells an unmistakable story: if you bifurcate the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry into local versus foreign players (as IQVIA does in its data sets), one gets a very clear picture: between 2016 and 2020, the aggregate industry grew its revenues by an average of 11.5% per year to reach Rs501 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2020. But during that period, the local industry averaged 12.4% growth per year, whereas the foreign companies averaged 9.6% per year.

Article continues after this advertisement