Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 on China crackdown

World’s largest cryptocurrency falls to $28,600, its lowest since early January

By Agencies

HONG KONG: Bitcoin on Tuesday fell below $30,000 for the first time since January, briefly erasing gains for the year and adding to losses sparked a day earlier when China’s central bank deepened a crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped to $28,600, its lowest since early January, after giving up gains made during Asian hours. Its fall also pressured smaller coins such as ether.

Bitcoin tumbled 11% on Monday, its largest one-day drop in over a month, with losses of nearly 30% in the last week alone almost wiping out gains for the year-to-date. It was last down 2.3% at $30,896. The sell-off was sparked by the People’s Bank of China urging China’s largest banks and payment firms to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading, the latest tightening of restrictions on the sector by Beijing.

“The underlying fundamentals of the crypto-asset world have not changed and this correction was more of a when, not if,” said Iqbal Gandham, vice president of transactions at Ledger, a digital asset management solution.

Article continues after this advertisement

“Any asset class which sees a meteoric rise in the same way as we have seen in crypto is expected to correct. The situation in China has perhaps exacerbated this, along with the increased rate of adoption of altcoins by new users, following tweets of various crypto personalities.”

Crypto exchanges were effectively pushed out of China by a 2017 rule change, but over-the-counter platforms based overseas have sprung up to receive payment from people based in China and buying cryptocurrencies on their behalf. After Monday’s PBOC statement, banks including Agricultural Bank of China, and Ant Group’s ubiquitous payment platform Alipay said they would step up monitoring to root out crypto transactions.

Bitcoin plunged more than half from its April peak of almost $65,000. Year-to-date, it remains up about 4.7%. Ether, the token used for the Ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell 4.5% to $1,801. It dropped to $1,700, its lowest in a month.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin for early drafting of oil refining policy
Next articleGilgit to be next agricultural hub
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Emergency steps help maintain food supply

PARIS: Emergency measures by governments helped keep food supply functioning during the Covid-19 pandemic, but agricultural policies continue to pour out subsidies inefficiently without encouraging sustainable...
Read more
World Business News

North Korea’s currency, commodity markets in turmoil as borders stay closed

SEOUL: Currency exchange rates and commodity prices appear to be wildly fluctuating in North Korea as a resumption in major trade with China hasn't...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin steadies in Asia trading after Monday’s plunge

HONG KONG: Bitcoin stabilised in Asian trading on Tuesday morning a day after a statement from China's central bank reaffirming the ongoing crackdown on...
Read more
World Business News

Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand

TOKYO: Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019, as investors remained bullish...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Dukan.pk and Extreme Commerce partner to create thousands of micro-entrepreneurs through...

KARACHI: With the common goal of empowering the people of Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills, Dukan.pk has partnered with Extreme...

PM appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

Emergency steps help maintain food supply

Gilgit to be next agricultural hub

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.