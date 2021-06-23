Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gilgit to be next agricultural hub

By APP

RAWALPINDI: Development of the agriculture sector was among the top priorities of the government and the prime minister’s Agriculture Transformation Plan was a revolutionary initiative to shift conventional agriculture to the next level; commercial agriculture, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

Addressing a seminar on Tuesday, he said that the government policy of agricultural transformation is not only for food security of the country but also addresses the physical nutritional needs of every citizen of Pakistan. He said that there was a dire need to improve nourishment of humans and animals in the country because each person across the world consumed 210kg of fruits and vegetables almost every year while in Pakistan the per capita consumption of fruits and vegetables stood at 63kg.

“Each individual across the world consumes 370kg grains and in Pakistan the consumption is 200kg whereas 40 million tons of feed is required for our animals and we are producing 13 million tonnes.”

Cheema said that the government was allocating different districts for different crops under which the problem of water would also be controlled and imports would be reduced by increasing the production of agricultural commodities. Highlighting the prime minister’s policy on agricultural transformation, he said that Pakistan would eliminate soybean imports by 2024 and Gilgit would be the next agricultural hub of Pakistan under this policy.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBitcoin drops below $30,000 on China crackdown
Next articleEmergency steps help maintain food supply
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CCoP seeks proposal to divest govt shares in Mari Petroleum

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) on Wednesday directed the Privatisation Commission and Ministry of Petroleum to further examine divestment of the government...
Read more
HEADLINES

No justification to keep Pakistan on grey list after FATF agenda compliance: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that the Financial Action Task Force has no justification to keep Pakistan on its grey list since...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed the incumbent economic affairs secretary, Noor Ahmed, as Pakistan’s new executive director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB). According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin for early drafting of oil refining policy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to remove obstacles in the formulation of the new...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Dukan.pk and Extreme Commerce partner to create thousands of micro-entrepreneurs through...

KARACHI: With the common goal of empowering the people of Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills, Dukan.pk has partnered with Extreme...

PM appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

Emergency steps help maintain food supply

Gilgit to be next agricultural hub

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.