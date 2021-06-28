SBP announces bank holiday on July 1

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced a bank holiday on July 1, as all banks shall remain closed for public dealing.

According to a circular issued, the SBP will remain closed for public dealing on Thursday, which shall be observed as a bank holiday enabling the banks to close their accounts.

All banks, development financial institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, employees of the banks/ DFIs/ MFBs will attend the office as usual, said the central bank.