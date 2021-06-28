Pakistan set to increase inbound international flights from July 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to increase all inbound international flights from the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia from July 1 amid a drop in Covid-19 cases across the country.

“Amid overall improvement of Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world and current disease situation in the country, Pakistan has gradually normalised inbound international air travel,” the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the federal body dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, said in a notification.

“Direct flights operation…will be increased up to 40 per cent of normal volume,” it added.

However, a ruling on outbound travel has yet to be issued.

It may be recalled that Pakistan reduced inbound flights by almost 80 per cent in May to help stem a spike in Covid-19 cases amid the third wave of the outbreak, but the government has been operating repatriation flights to bring home citizens stuck abroad amid the pandemic.