Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Fuel adjustment to reduce July electricity bills

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decreased electricity price by 28 paisa per unit which will provide relief to the tune of Rs3 billion to electricity consumers in bills for the month of July.

NEPRA on Tuesday conducted a hearing to take decision regarding the fuel price adjustment of May 2021 has so far approved reduction in electricity price under the head monthly fuel price adjustment for the month of May 2021.

However, a detailed decision in this very regard will be issued later by the authority (NEPRA) while the relief in the form of reduction in power price will not be applicable on power consumers of K-Electric and the lifeline consumers who use 300 units a month.

“It is estimated that power consumers will find billions worth relief in next month’s electricity bills, “said sources in the power sector.

Article continues after this advertisement

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReal estate sector rejects new tax rates
Next articlePetroleum Division devises plan to mitigate LNG shortage
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports to Italy record 49pc growth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to Italy recorded a 49 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis to $786 million in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan ranks ‘cheapest country to live in’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked as 'the cheapest country in the world to live in' with a cost of living index showing 18.58, followed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to be special partner country at 18th CAEXPO in China

BEIJING: Pakistan, like the previous year, will be the special partner country at the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Nanning,...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt utilises 54pc of development fund in FY21

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has utilised just 54 per cent of the allocated fund for the Annual Development Program out of the total...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Beijing’s infrastructure development index ranks Pakistan top in South Asia

BEIJING: Despite the unexpected shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan has elevated one place to fifth in infrastructure development, against the trend of an...

PIBs fail to attract any foreign inflows during July

Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Aviation minister puts PIA privatisation rumours to rest

PM commends record FBR collection in July

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.