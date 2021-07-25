Sign inSubscribe
PSX set to launch 90-day DFCs

By Monitoring Report

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday will introduce a new eligibility criteria for the trading of futures and communicated the launch of the 90-day maturity Deliverable Futures Contracts (DFC) with effect from DFC August 2021.

The 90-day derivative product will allow traders to gain exposure to DFCs of three different maturities — current month’s expiry, next month’s expiry and last month’s expiry — at the start of each contract month.

In effect, the new regime will reduce the liquidity pressure of the roll-over week. Investors get jittery in the last week of every month when they have to either settle their futures contracts or roll them over to the next month. The availability of the 90-day DFCs means investors will have more time and flexibility in rolling over their existing positions.

Monitoring Report

PSX set to launch 90-day DFCs

