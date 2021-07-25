USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports during FY21: SBP

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

The total exports to the USA during FY21 were recorded at $5,029.400 million against the exports of $3,915.226 million during FY20, showing growth of 28.45 per cent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2,047.079 million against the exports of $1,638.544 million last year, showing increase of 24.93 per cent.

China as the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $2,043.206 million during the fiscal year under review against the exports of $1,663.962 million during FY20, showing a growth of 22.79 per cent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $1,487.279 million against $1,588.330 million during last year, showing decrease of 6.36 per cent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1,511.227 million against $1,302.991 million, the data revealed.

During the July-June period, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 983.295 million against US $ 890.052 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $ 1118.093 million against US $982.263 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $801.778 million against $870.920 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $773.425 million against $751.921 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $615.212 million against $695.102 million while the exports to France stood at $435.453 million against $422.144 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at $183.156 million during the fiscal year compared to $178.556 million in FY20 whereas the exports to Canada stood at $311.795 million against $270.138 million, to Saudi Arabia $465.790 million against $454.420 million whereas exports to India stood at $3.39 million in FY21 against $28.644 million during FY20.