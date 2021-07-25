Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports during FY21: SBP

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

The total exports to the USA during FY21 were recorded at $5,029.400 million against the exports of $3,915.226 million during FY20, showing growth of 28.45 per cent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2,047.079 million against the exports of $1,638.544 million last year, showing increase of 24.93 per cent.

China as the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $2,043.206 million during the fiscal year under review against the exports of $1,663.962 million during FY20, showing a growth of 22.79 per cent, SBP data revealed.

Article continues after this advertisement

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $1,487.279 million against $1,588.330 million during last year, showing decrease of 6.36 per cent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1,511.227 million against $1,302.991 million, the data revealed.

During the July-June period, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 983.295 million against US $ 890.052 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $ 1118.093 million against US $982.263 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $801.778 million against $870.920 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $773.425 million against $751.921 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $615.212 million against $695.102 million while the exports to France stood at $435.453 million against $422.144 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at $183.156 million during the fiscal year compared to $178.556 million in FY20 whereas the exports to Canada stood at $311.795 million against $270.138 million, to Saudi Arabia $465.790 million against $454.420 million whereas exports to India stood at $3.39 million in FY21 against $28.644 million during FY20.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX set to launch 90-day DFCs
Next articleCredit to private sector spikes 12pc to Rs6.82tr
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IT exports grow 47.13pc in 11MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan information technology (IT) services exports in the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21 (11MFY21) grew of 47.13 per cent, as the...
Read more
ECONOMY

NA passes Act to attract FDI in tech sector

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has passed the Special Technology Zone Authority Act, 2021 to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country. The document...
Read more
HEADLINES

Credit to private sector spikes 12pc to Rs6.82tr

The banks’ credit to the private sector jumped 12% to a total of Rs6.82 trillion in the previous fiscal year (FY21), as a number...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX set to launch 90-day DFCs

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday will introduce a new eligibility criteria for the trading of futures and communicated the launch of the 90-day...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX set to launch 90-day DFCs

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday will introduce a new eligibility criteria for the trading of futures and communicated the launch of the 90-day...

Europe to boost battery production as electric shift accelerates

Coffee froths to new highs as Brazil frost hits crops

Global supply chains buckle

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.