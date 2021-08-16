Sale, purchase of Afghan currency banned in Pakistan

A ban has been imposed on the sale and purchase of Afghan currency in Pakistan after the developing situation in Afghanistan that saw the Taliban taking over the capital city of Kabul, local media outlets reported on Monday.

There will be a complete ban on the sale and purchase of Afghan currency in the wake of the ongoing developing situation.

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after they took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.

Hundreds of Afghans invaded the airport’s runways in the dark, pulling luggage and jostling for a place on one of the last commercial flights to leave the country before US forces took over air traffic control on Sunday.