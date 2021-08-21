Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin rises 5pc to $49,106

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Bitcoin rose 5.01 % to $49,106.4 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, adding $2,342.1 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 77.4% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.03% to $3,281.82 on Friday, adding $96.64 to its previous close.

Bitcoin is a virtual currency created from computer code. Unlike a real-world unit such as the US dollar or euro, it has no central bank and is not backed by any government.

Article continues after this advertisement

Instead, Bitcoin’s community of users control and regulate it. Advocates say this makes it an efficient alternative to traditional currencies because it is not subject to the whims of a state that may devalue its money to boost exports, for example.

Just like other currencies, these coins can be exchanged for goods and services — or for other currencies — provided the other party is willing to accept them.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCurrent account posts $773m deficit in July
Next articleOver Rs20bn distributed under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Dar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Afghan GDP may slump 20pc after Taliban takeover

BENGALURU: Afghanistan’s economy could shrink by as much as 20 per cent this year and its currency may slide further than it already has...
Read more
World Business News

Afghanistan low on dollars with currency reserves stuck abroad

SINGAPORE: Afghanistan's currency reserves are mostly held in foreign accounts and are probably inaccessible to Taliban rulers, leaving the country desperately low on dollars,...
Read more
World Business News

Oil steadies, Delta outbreaks cloud demand prospects

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after four days of declines with investors still worried about the outlook for fuel demand as the use...
Read more
World Business News

EV start-ups hunt for low-cost options

ENGLAND: Electric car and van start-ups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk’s journey through “manufacturing hell”. But electric vehicle...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPEC SEZs open for third countries as well

ISLAMABAD: The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are not just limited to Chinese enterprises and all industrial ventures are...

Rupee slips against the US Dollar

SBP reserves rise to $17.6bn

FBR issues clarification on use of pirated software

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.