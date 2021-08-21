Over Rs20bn distributed under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, in a statement on Saturday informed that the government has currently distributed loans worth more than Rs20 billion to 17,000 entrepreneurs under the Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

The government is providing subsidised business loans to uplift the youth by offering equal opportunities to the people across the country.

Dar added that the government, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was prioritising to create a level field for women. Previously, it was announced that the Program aims to provide 25pc of the loans to women entrepreneurs.

Moreover, the SAPM also tweeted a success story of a female entrepreneur, Razia, from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) who benefited after getting the loan for her sewing business.

“One of my friends told me about Kamyab Jawan loan scheme and then I applied at Bank Alfalah which approved my loan with two weeks,” she said in the video message while extending her gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for such facility for women.

She also added that she was able to expand her business with the loan.