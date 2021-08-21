Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan all set to sign trade pacts with CARs: Dawood

By APP

GUJRANWALA: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said the government is taking effective and solid measures to promote regional trade.

Talking to the business community at the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), he said an agreement had been signed with Uzbekistan, while another would be signed with Tajikistan on Sept 17, adding that a new trade route had been opened from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Moscow.

He said more new trade routes would be opened, adding that “We will make new records regarding exports during the next year.”

Dawood said a visit to Nigeria had been planned in November for trade and investment, adding that the National Export Development Board (NEDB) had been constituted under the chairmanship of the prime minister. A meeting of the NEDB had been conducted and the engineering sector would be discussed in its next meeting.

Article continues after this advertisement

The duties on various items had been cut especially in the steel sector in the budget, he said and added that pharmaceutical and the textile sector had been rectified and now attention would be paid to the steel sector while a meeting was being called to solve problems of the rice sector as well.

Razak Dawood said commercial warehouses had been established where traders might place their items without paying duty, adding that there would be no Custom Duty and Sales Tax on machinery.

He said that the GCCI was playing an important role for progress and prosperity of the country, and appreciated efforts of traders and businessmen to increase exports of the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOver Rs20bn distributed under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Dar
Next articleSaudi Arabia plans FTA with Pakistan, 10 other countries
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pak-Iran freight train service restored after two days

CHAGHI: The freight train service between Pakistan and Iran was resumed on Saturday after repair and rehabilitation of the railway track damaged due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt starts mushroom cultivation to promote high-income, legal work

PESHAWAR: The government has started mushroom cultivation to generate income opportunities and discourage poppy cultivation in the remote Tirah Valley of Khyber district. In this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia plans FTA with Pakistan, 10 other countries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is looking for more trading partners under free trade agreement (FTA) as the country aims at increasing non-oil exports share in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Over Rs20bn distributed under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, in a statement on Saturday informed that the government has currently...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Over Rs20bn distributed under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, in a statement on Saturday informed that the government has currently...

Bitcoin rises 5pc to $49,106

Current account posts $773m deficit in July

Afghan GDP may slump 20pc after Taliban takeover

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.