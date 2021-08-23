Pakistan’s regional exports increase 20.50pc in July 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 20.50 per cent in the first months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $282.020m, which is 12.49pc of Pakistan’s overall exports of $2257.042 million in July 2021-22, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbours, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China posted a growth of 55.26pc to $165.878m in July 2022 from $106.775m in July 2021 While exports to Bangladesh also increased by 5.66pc to $51.033m from $48.297m.

The country’s exports to Afghanistan however dropped by 38.57pc to $38.557m this year from $62.774m whereas exports to India plunged by a whopping 87.81pc to $0.054m from $0.443 as the government has suspended trade relations with India.

Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 68.55pc to $235.991m from $15.420m in the previous year.

Exports to Nepal declined by 39.86pc to $0.273m from 0.454m while to the Maldives dipped by 1.21pc to 0.325m from 0.329m, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $1350.535m during July 2022 compared to $1131.427m during July 2021, showing an increase of 19.36pc.

The imports from China during July 2022 were recorded at $1311.976m against the $1100.268m during July 2021, showing an increase of 19.24pc during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India worth $12.405m against the imports of $15.833m, a decrease of 1.52pc while imports from Afghanistan increased by 194.23pc from $4.216m to $12.405m.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed a 2.62pc decline from $7.096m to $6.910m whereas Pakistan Imports from Bangladesh recorded at $3.518m from $3.948m during July 2021.

The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed a decline of 4.54pc from $0.066m to $0.063m, it added.