Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Inflation likely to cross 9pc

By Monitoring Report

Inflation may inch over 9 per cent due to monetary expansion and a spike in international commodity prices whereas the current account deficit could remain over half a billion dollar in August, a new report by the Ministry of Finance has stated.

As per the report which was compiled by The Express Tribune, the monthly economic outlook report for August also predicted around $5.5 billion imports, which have become a key reason behind widening of the current account deficit, again.

The local media outlet recalled that year-on-year (YoY) inflation is expected to fluctuate around 7.6pc – 9.2pc in the month under review, according to the report prepared by the economic advisory wing of the finance ministry.

Inflation had been recorded at 8.4pc in July 2021.

Article continues after this advertisement

The finance ministry has said that imports of goods and services will be around $6 billion in this month, implying around $5.5 billion imports of goods.

“As a result, the current account would remain in deficit at moderate monthly levels of around $500 million this month,” said the finance ministry, adding that the CAD widened due to growing import volume of energy and non-energy commodities, along with a rising trend in global prices of oil, Covid-19 vaccines, food, and metals.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan earns $2,123m from IT services’ export during FY21
Next articleCAEXPO to be held online, offline from Sept 10
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CAEXPO to be held online, offline from Sept 10

BEIJING: The 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) will take place both online and offline in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan earns $2,123m from IT services’ export during FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $2123.035 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), showing a growth...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR to hold first meeting on track, trace system tomorrow

The first meeting for consultations to implement the Track & Trace System (TTS) to eliminate tax evasion in key sectors of the economy i.e....
Read more
HEADLINES

Housing finance market regulatory body on the cards

The government is working on setting up a regulatory body for the country's housing finance market which is experiencing an accelerated growth and is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR to hold first meeting on track, trace system tomorrow

The first meeting for consultations to implement the Track & Trace System (TTS) to eliminate tax evasion in key sectors of the economy i.e....

Housing finance market regulatory body on the cards

Govt adopts harmonised standards for food, non-food items

Price of yellow metal rises

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.