Pakistan earns $2,123m from IT services’ export during FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $2123.035 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), showing a growth of 47.44 per cent compared to $1439.970 million earned during the corresponding period of FY20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Sunday.

During the period under review, computer services grew by 50.32pc, among which the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 35.50pc while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 30.88pc.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 71.84pc from, $1.957 million to $0.551 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also declined by 56.19pc from $1.511 million to $0.662 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 56.47pc by going up from $2.550 million to $3.990 million.

Article continues after this advertisement

Among information services, exports of news agency services increased by 69.41pc, from $ 1.360 million to $2.304 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 41.68pc, from $1.190 million to $1.686 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 37.63pc as these went up from $328.730 million to 452.430 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 22.10pc during the period as its exports increased from $125.964 million to $153.806 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 47.28pc, from $202.766 million to $298.624 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.