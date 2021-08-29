Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan earns $2,123m from IT services’ export during FY21

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $2123.035 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), showing a growth of 47.44 per cent compared to $1439.970 million earned during the corresponding period of FY20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Sunday.

During the period under review, computer services grew by 50.32pc, among which the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 35.50pc while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 30.88pc.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 71.84pc from, $1.957 million to $0.551 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also declined by 56.19pc from $1.511 million to $0.662 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 56.47pc by going up from $2.550 million to $3.990 million.

Article continues after this advertisement

Among information services, exports of news agency services increased by 69.41pc, from $ 1.360 million to $2.304 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 41.68pc, from $1.190 million to $1.686 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 37.63pc as these went up from $328.730 million to 452.430 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 22.10pc during the period as its exports increased from $125.964 million to $153.806 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 47.28pc, from $202.766 million to $298.624 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSaudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
Next articleInflation likely to cross 9pc
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CAEXPO to be held online, offline from Sept 10

BEIJING: The 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) will take place both online and offline in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation likely to cross 9pc

Inflation may inch over 9 per cent due to monetary expansion and a spike in international commodity prices whereas the current account deficit could...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR to hold first meeting on track, trace system tomorrow

The first meeting for consultations to implement the Track & Trace System (TTS) to eliminate tax evasion in key sectors of the economy i.e....
Read more
HEADLINES

Housing finance market regulatory body on the cards

The government is working on setting up a regulatory body for the country's housing finance market which is experiencing an accelerated growth and is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR to hold first meeting on track, trace system tomorrow

The first meeting for consultations to implement the Track & Trace System (TTS) to eliminate tax evasion in key sectors of the economy i.e....

Housing finance market regulatory body on the cards

Govt adopts harmonised standards for food, non-food items

Price of yellow metal rises

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.