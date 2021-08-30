Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets

By Agencies

The Australian government is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services by tech giants such as Apple and Alphabet’s Google .

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would “carefully consider” that and other recommendations from a government-commissioned report into whether the payments system had kept pace with advances in technology and changes in consumer demand.

Services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and China’s WeChat Pay, which have grown rapidly in recent years, are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system.

“Ultimately, if we do nothing to reform the current framework, it will be Silicon Valley alone that determines the future of our payments system, a critical piece of our economic infrastructure,” Frydenberg said in an opinion piece published in the Australian Financial Review newspaper.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) earlier this month called for global financial watchdogs to urgently get to grips with the growing influence of ‘Big Tech’, and the huge amounts of data controlled by groups such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.

The Australian report recommended the government be given the power to designate tech companies as payment providers, clarifying the regulatory status of digital wallets.

It also recommended the government and industry together establish a strategic plan for the wider payments ecosystem and that a single, integrated licensing framework for payment systems be developed.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is currently in charge of designating who is a payment services provider, reported that payments through digital wallets had grown to 8% of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2pc in 2016.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), which has estimated digital wallet transactions more than doubled in the year to March to A$2.1 billion, has urged regulators to address “competition issues” and consider the safety implications of their use.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleToyota to restart self-driving Olympic village vehicles with more safety staff
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Toyota to restart self-driving Olympic village vehicles with more safety staff

Toyota Motor said on Monday it would resume operations of its self-driving e-Palette pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village with greater operator control...
Read more
World Business News

Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams US crude hub

TOKYO: Oil prices pared early gains on Monday, off more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session as a powerful hurricane ploughing through...
Read more
World Business News

Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih was visiting Oman on Sunday to discuss opportunities in both Gulf countries, Saudi state news agency SPA...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin fever reaches Honduras with first cryptocurrency ATM

TEGUCIGALPA: The first cryptocurrency ATM in Honduras opened this week as bitcoin backers sought to spur demand for virtual assets after neighboring El Salvador...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NFS&R to form joint programme for upgrading agriculture in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) here on Monday agreed to increase collaboration...

Rupee loses further ground, closes at 165.96

Country’s debt over Rs38bn in June 2021: SBP

Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams US crude hub

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.