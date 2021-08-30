Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Textile sector booming, records $1.49bn exports in July: Farrukh

By APP
MINISTER OF STATE FOR INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING, FARRUKH HABIB TALKING TO THE MEDIA PERSONS AT CIRCUIT HOUSE FAISALABAD ON JUNE 06, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the textile sector achieved the pinnacle of its performance in July by recording $1.49 billion during the first month of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

In a news statement issued by the minister’s office, he said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power in 2018, the textile sector was at a halt and the best price for power looms was being offered at scrap yards due to weak [economic and commerce] policies of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

“Today, the textile sector is booming. In July [2021-22] alone, textile exports reached $1.49bn dollars which are 17 per cent higher than the last year’s July,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s exports friendly steps had started bearing fruits, the minister said while pointing to 19.7pc growth in overall exports during July 2021-22.

Article continues after this advertisement

The exports were recorded at $2.3bn in July, he noted.

Farrukh said the surge in exports helped raise foreign exchange reserves of the country amid a whopping rise in the sector’s exports.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAustralia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Hike in imports and exports

The economic outlook report released on Monday finance ministry for July 2021 shows a surge in exports and imports. The reports showed that the exports...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to reward remitters

The government has decided to launch National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP) on 1 Oct to allow redemption in cash of reward points earned by...
Read more
HEADLINES

NFS&R to form joint programme for upgrading agriculture in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) here on Monday agreed to increase collaboration...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee loses further ground, closes at 165.96

Pakistani rupee on Monday continued its losing streak against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank after shedding another 34 paisa against the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to reward remitters

The government has decided to launch National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP) on 1 Oct to allow redemption in cash of reward points earned by...

NFS&R to form joint programme for upgrading agriculture in AJK

Rupee loses further ground, closes at 165.96

Country’s debt over Rs38bn in June 2021: SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.