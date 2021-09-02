Industrialisation, tourism promotion vital for economic progress, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the industrialisation as well as the promotion of tourism were the need of the hour to repay debts through boosting exports and wealth creation.

Addressing a ceremony after performing the groundbreaking of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway in Islamabad on Thursday, the premier said that it is the government’s priority to develop industrial areas.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, SAPM Usman Dar and National Highway Authority Chairman Captain (r) Khurram Agha attended the event.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to break ground for 69-kilometer motorway, said the area had immense potential for industrialisation, therefore the government needed to incentivise the industrial sector to bring about a boom in exports and increase revenue.

He said the motorway would facilitate the industrial triangle of Gujranwala-Wazirabad-Sialkot which was a densely populated region.

The total length of the project is 69 kilometers, including the 60 kilometre main motorway and 9 kilometre link expressway.

The motorway will start from Sambrial Interchange, an endpoint of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, and terminate at Kharian on N-5 (GT Road).

He said the government was committed to facilitate the SMEs sector by easing their approval processes, and also assured the NHA to support them for swift approval of public private partnership (PPP) projects.

Separately, the PM said that Tarbela Dam, which has filled to its maximum capacity, is a good omen for agriculture and hydel generation.

In a tweet, Imran said, “Alhamdulillah, Tarbela Dam filled to its max level yesterday despite unfavourable weather conditions this year.”

اس سال ناسازگار موسمی حالات کے باوجود الحمدللہ تربیلا ڈیم کل مکمل طور پر بھر گیا۔زراعت اور پن بجلی کی پیداوار کیلئے یہ ایک نیک شگون ہے۔ پانی کے قدرے بہتر انضباط و انتظام پر میں واپڈا اور اسرا کی ٹیموں کی کاوشوں کو سراہتا ہوں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 2, 2021

“This is a good omen for agriculture & hydel generation,” he said, while appreciating the efforts of WAPDA and IRSA teams for improved water regulation.