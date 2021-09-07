Sindh govt begins registration of electric vehicles

Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar on Tuesday announced that the registration of electric vehicles (EVs) and motorcycles has begun.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the increasing demand of people buying electric vehicles and motorcycles while customers have been facing difficulties due to the delay in the registration process.

Earlier in June, in order to implement the decision of the federal cabinet for incentivising electric vehicles, the government has notified exemption of registration fee and motor vehicle tax on two- and three-wheeler and heavy commercial vehicles and four-wheelers with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior in this regard, in pursuance of the recommendation of Cabinet Division, the federal government has exempted registration fee and motor vehicle tax of vehicles including 2-3 Wheelers, HCV and four-wheelers.