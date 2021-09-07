Textile exports surge in Aug’21

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood announces that exports of home textile, men’s garments, cotton fabric, jerseys, T-shirts, rice, fruits and vegetables are on a high growth trajectory. As the exports of these products in August 2021 exceeded that of the corresponding month of 2020.

However, he also tweeted that the exports of surgical instruments, fish and fish products, cement, tents and canvas, wood and articles of wood decreased during the same period.

He continued his series of tweets by stating, “In terms of geographical area, exports to the US, China, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain increased while those to Afghanistan, Denmark, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and the Czech Republic decreased during August 2021 as compared to August 2020.”

Moreover, Dawood mentioned that exports of services escalated by 6.4 per cent to $483 million during July 2021 against $454m during July 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) President Zulfikar Thaver, this surge in textile exports is due to the upcoming Christmas season. He also added that the decrease in exports of certain items was due to an increase in their transportation cost.