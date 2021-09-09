Govt appoints Muhammad Amin as LESCO CEO

The government has finally finalised the appointment of Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) chief executive officer, appointing Muhammad Amin to the post.

The post was advertised on January 24, and was later re-advertised on June 12, in pursuance of orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC). A total of 80 candidates applied for the post. The nomination committee of the board evaluated the applications and shortlisted 41 candidates. In further shortlisting, seven candidates were selected.

The board held interviews of the seven candidates and after detailed deliberations recommended to the Power Division a panel of three candidates in the order of preference for appointment on the post of LESCO CEO.

The Power Division put Muhammad Amin at the top of the list in line with the merit order, Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan at the second and Adnan Riaz Mir at the third position.

The Power Division proposed that the candidate at the first place might be considered for appointment for a period of three years and sought approval of the Cabinet last week which was duly given on Wednesday.