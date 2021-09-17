Sign inSubscribe
Chinese dissatisfied with CPEC progress

By Monitoring Report

According to reports, the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives directed the government to fast-track China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as Beijing is “not happy with the current progress”.

Committee’s chairman, Saleem Mandviwalla elaborated, “According to my sources, the Chinese are not happy with the current progress of CPEC projects as they have approached me to help remove the bottlenecks”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor was given the responsibility of timely completion of projects.

Mansoor claimed, “My number one priority is to regain the Chinese confidence. I will take responsibility for the implementation of the projects and I will go personally to all the concerned ministries and divisions to implement the CPEC projects.”

According to the data provided by Mansoor 36 projects worth $28 billion were under consideration. While 21 projects worth $9.3bn were under implementation and 21 projects worth $15.2bn have been completed so far. 

 

