HEADLINES

16.4pc tax on petrol charged by Govt: Asad Umer

By Monitoring Report

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar tweeted that the federal government is only charging 16.4 per cent tax on petrol which is one-third of the tax rate as compared to the 52pc tax rate charged by the previous government.

The tweet was sent out as a response to Pakistan People’s Party leader Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui tweet in which he questioned Asad Umer about the current tax rate on petrol.

Asad Umer replied, “The current Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) is Rs5.62 and sales tax is Rs11.76 and total tax is Rs 17.38 per litre of petrol”

He also clarified that the base price of one litre petrol is Rs105.92 at present and the total price is Rs123.3, therefore the taxation rate per litre is equal to 16.4pc.

The series of tweets ended with Siddiquie responding, “as per news reports, govt is charging 10pc CD & 10.54pc ST on petroleum and 17pc on diesel along with PDL. Taking oil price to 123 and yet you have the audacity to make such utterances. You and your govt likes to only create new records of annihilating poor people”.

Monitoring Report

