Kamyab Pakistan programme design finalised

ISLAMABAD: The Steering Committee and Advisory Board of Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) on Friday jointly reviewed the programme design and finalised contours of KPP in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday presided over the joint meeting of the Steering Committee and Advisory Board of KPP.

According to the statement, after extensive discussion, it was decided that a robust bidding process would be undertaken for the selection of Wholesale Lenders (Banks) who in turn would exclusively engage with Executing Agencies (Microfinance Providers).

There will be a quarterly performance review of Wholesale Lenders with reference to the disbursement of funds and the government will extend the guarantee to wholesale banks up to 50 per cent on a risk-sharing basis.

Article continues after this advertisement

This will ensure transparency and due diligence in evaluating the performance of Wholesale Lenders concerning disbursement of funds, the statement added.

Another landmark feature is the formation of the KPP Portal called Kamyab Pakistan Information System (KPIS), it said adding there would be a toll-free number which would be integrating KPIS through Telecos via NTC.

The portal will be integrated with Ehsaas Data and NADRA for verification of beneficiary’s eligibility to facilitate the Executing Agencies (Microfinance Providers) for finalizing the financing modalities most efficiently and seamlessly.

In his remarks, the finance minister stated that Kamyab Pakistan Program was a flagship initiative of the government which is designed to transform the lives of the marginalized segments of the society and ensure their financial empowerment.

This is the first program of its kind in Pakistan’s history wherein the banks are being connected to the lowest income segment through microfinance institutions.

Therefore, utmost care is being taken before the launch of KPP he said adding the underlying rationale was to ensure all stakeholders are on board for the ultimate success of the program.

The program will be launched in phases to cover all the areas of Pakistan effectively, the statement added.

During the first phase, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan and the poorest of the poor districts of Punjab, Sindh, GB and AJK would be covered.

The revised proposal will be submitted before ECC for due deliberation and requisite approval for onward submission before the Cabinet.

SAPM Usman Dar stated that Kamyab Pakistan Program will be of great significance in creating income generation opportunities for our talented youth and will go a long way in breaking the vicious cycle of poverty in the country.

Dar; Deputy Governor SBP Sima Kamil, Chairman SECP Aamir Khan, Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjab Saqib, CEO NRSP Dr Rashid Bajwa, Chairman RSPN Shoaib Sultan, Convenor KPP Zafar Masud, Chairman PBA Muhammad Aurangzeb, President Meezan Bank Irfan Siddiqui, President Bank Al-Falah Atif Bajwa and other senior officers participated in the meeting.