BankIslami’s North Korean entanglement featuring Seth Rogen and the English Premier League

What does the American actor Seth Rogen have to do with BankIslami Pakistan? Probably like yourself, we here at Profit never thought that Seth Rogen and BankIslami would be two words uttered in the same sentence, and yet, here we are. Somehow, a small Pakistani bank that is middling even in relation to other small Islamic banks in the country, is now part of an absurd money laundering case, which involves one Canadian embezzler, three North Korean hackers, a Nigerian Instagram star, and the English Premier League.

And it all started with the American 2014 film ‘The Interview’. James Franco and Seth Rogen play journalists recruited by the CIA to interview and then assassinate the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. At the time, there was a bit of a fuss as North Korea threatened to take action against the United States if the film was released (nothing happened). But we don’t think anyone at the time thought – “somehow down the line, because of this film, BankIslami Pakistan will lose $6.2 million in a cyberattack”.