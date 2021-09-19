Sign inSubscribe
Banking

BankIslami’s North Korean entanglement featuring Seth Rogen and the English Premier League

Yes, you read that right, and you’re going to want to keep reading on

By Profit

What does the American actor Seth Rogen have to do with BankIslami Pakistan? Probably like yourself, we here at Profit never thought that Seth Rogen and BankIslami would be two words uttered in the same sentence, and yet, here we are. Somehow, a small Pakistani bank that is middling even in relation to other small Islamic banks in the country, is now part of an absurd money laundering case, which involves one Canadian embezzler, three North Korean hackers, a Nigerian Instagram star, and the English Premier League.

And it all started with the American 2014 film ‘The Interview’. James Franco and Seth Rogen play journalists recruited by the CIA to interview and then assassinate the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. At the time, there was a bit of a fuss as North Korea threatened to take action against the United States if the film was released (nothing happened). But we don’t think anyone at the time thought –  “somehow down the line, because of this film, BankIslami Pakistan will lose $6.2 million in a cyberattack”.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertising

Why are advertisers in Pakistan ignoring the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

A cocktail of bad ratings and poor athletic performance is a recipe for disaster, coupled with distribution confusion and a consortium that appears to disregard Kantar-MediaLogic data
Read more
FEATURED

Oversubscription at Octopus tells a tale of too much regulation

To avoid ridiculous levels of oversubscription, the free market must be allowed to do its job
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.