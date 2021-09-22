Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt partially exempts LNG procurement from PPRA rules

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted partial exemption from applicability of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 to the procurement of spot cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) till December 31.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has taken this decision while considering a summary titled ‘Grant of Partial Exemption under Section 21 of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002 from Applicability of Rule 13 & 35 of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 for Reduction in Timelines Specific to the Procurement of Spot Cargoes of LNG by PSO and by PLL dated 10th September 2021, submitted by the Cabinet Division.

As per details, the cabinet division requested the federal cabinet to consider grant of partial exemption under Section 21 of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002 from the applicability of the Rules 13 & 35 of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 to PSO and PLL for procurement of LNG through spot procurement of three cargoes for PSO and thirteen cargoes for PLL till December 31 to the extent of relaxing the duration of response time to three days, and the reasonable period between the announcement of evaluation report and award of contract to the successful bidder, subject to the condition that fair opportunity shall be provided to potential bidders and to ensure the redressal of grievances if any.

The cabinet division also informed the cabinet that the PPRA board, in its 53rd meeting held on August 12 has directed the PPRA management to recommend exemption to PSO and PLL.

Article continues after this advertisement

The PPRA board, in its decision, said that partial exemption may be granted. Similarly, the PPRA board also said in its decision that if the Petroleum Division needs procurement of additional cargoes during this period i.e. before December 31 it will bring the case to PPRA again.

Section 21 of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002 stipulates that “The Authority may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, recommend to the federal government that the procurement of an object or class of objects in the national interest be exempted from the operation of this Ordinance or any rule or regulation made thereunder or any other law regulating public procurement and the Federal Government on such recommendations shall exempt the aforesaid objects or class of objects from the operation of the laws and rules and regulations made thereunder”.

It is pertinent to mention that approval of the federal cabinet was solicited to grant exemption from PPRA Rules for the procurement of 16 LNG cargoes till December 31 by PSO and PLL. The cabinet has granted its necessary approval in this regard.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt delays new car financing plan amid rising demand
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt delays new car financing plan amid rising demand

ISLAMABAD: Unlike the Ministry of Industries’ intention and proposals made regarding the introduction of a new car financing scheme, the government has postponed the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Talks with IMF for $1b loan release scheduled on Oct 4

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan will hold talks for the release of a $1 billion loan tranche on October 4. According to local...
Read more
HEADLINES

Future cement price hike anticipated

The cement sector’s demand outlook seems to be bright for the upcoming months therefore an increase in prices is anticipated. During August, the cement sector...
Read more
HEADLINES

Travel services export totals $43m in July

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned USD43.985m by providing different travel services in various countries during the first month of the current financial year 2021-22. This shows a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Travel services export totals $43m in July

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned USD43.985m by providing different travel services in various countries during the first month of the current financial year 2021-22. This shows a...

ADB warns of ‘lasting scars’ of COVID-19 that can cut Asia’s growth

Why BMW is being sued over climate change?

Bill Gates’ green tech fund bets on farming robots

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.