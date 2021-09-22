Talks with IMF for $1b loan release scheduled on Oct 4

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan will hold talks for the release of a $1 billion loan tranche on October 4.

According to local media sources, an increase in electricity tariffs, a review of the health of Pakistan’s economy under Article-IV and approval of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 by the Parliament will be the topics under discussion.

If the talks are successful, Pakistan would receive $1bn from IMF under the $6 billion programme that as per the original schedule will expire in September next year.

Previously in June, Pakistan and IMF had differences over increasing electricity prices and levying more taxes therefore a consensus was not achieved for the completion of the 6th review. Moreover, the meeting scheduled on July 7 by the IMF Board was also postponed as Pakistan did not accept their conditions.