Tax break announced on fresh fruit imports from Afghanistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that there will be no sales tax on fresh fruit imports from Afghanistan in a bid to promote trade between the two neighbouring countries.

In this regard, the FBR had issued a circular exempting sales tax on import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan on Friday.

During a meeting with traders from Afghanistan and Pakistan on his visit to Torkham Border on Saturday, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq ensured clearance of about 1,400 trucks of fruit from Afghanistan that were stuck at the border in addition to reviewing the pace and quality of services being provided by Pakistan Customs to facilitate trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The customs staff assured him to accelerate the process of 100 more trucks awaiting clearance.

