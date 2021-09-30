Mastercard taps into buy now, pay later market with latest offering

NEW YORK: Mastercard Inc (MA.N) has launched a buy now, pay later service, tapping into a market that’s threatening to chip away on the dominance of bank cards as a most important supply of funds.

The buy now, pay later sector obtained a lift throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as cash-strapped customers had been interested in the service because of the ease of creating part-payments for merchandise they purchased on-line or at shops, with out extra prices or charges.

That, in flip, has led to a surge in enterprise at a few of the largest gamers within the market, together with Klarna, Affirm Holdings (AFRM.O), Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) and PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O), whereas driving a string of massive takeover offers.

In August, Square Inc (SQ.N) — the funds agency of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey — purchased Afterpay in a $29 billion deal, whereas earlier in September, PayPal mentioned it could purchase Japanese BNPL agency Paidy in a $2.7 billion deal.

Mastercard mentioned on Tuesday its Mastercard Installments program will permit shoppers to pay for on-line and in-store purchases by way of equal and interest-free installments, including that it will likely be out there in markets throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The buy now, pay later choice permits banks, lenders, fintech companies and wallets the flexibility to supply BNPL options, Mastercard mentioned. Customers will even have the ability to entry such gives digitally, pre-approved by way of the lender’s cell banking app or by way of immediate approval throughout checkout, it mentioned.

Companies offering buy now, pay later providers sometimes cost retailers a charge for offering small, point-of-sale loans to clients that are paid again in interest-free installments, bypassing credit score checks within the course of.

Other massive corporations reminiscent of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) are additionally reportedly engaged on a BNPL offering.