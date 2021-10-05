Sign inSubscribe
Dollar unchanged at Rs170.8 against rupee

By Monitoring Report

The United States (US) dollar ended unchanged at Rs170.80 against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs170.80 against the local unit.

Earlier on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, the dollar appreciated 32 paisas to finish at Rs170.80.

On Sept 29, the US dollar had surged to a historic high in Pakistan’s open market as it traded above the Rs172 mark after gaining Rs0.20 over the bleeding rupee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the dollar’s value has jumped Rs18 in the past four months. On May 7, it stood at Rs152.28.

Monitoring Report

