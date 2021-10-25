Sign inSubscribe
NA speaker vows to urge govt to extend construction package

Says projects like Gulberg Green Islamabad should be started in other provinces

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Monday assured that he would raise his voice at every relevant forum, including the National Assembly, for further extension in the construction package so that more investors could benefit from it.

He said that construction projects like Gulberg Green Islamabad should be started in other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to provide better lifestyle to the people.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at a ceremony organized by the Gulberg Green Islamabad. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, the ICCI president said that the prime minister had taken a positive step by announcing an amnesty scheme for the construction industry that had given a boost to construction activities.

He urged the government to consider extending this scheme to attract more investment and further urged the government for providing a similar package to other industries to help the industrial sector flourish and economy to improve.

He said that Gulberg Green’s construction projects had provided employment to many people besides promoting business activities.

Gulberg Green Society Secretary Shujaat Ullah Qureshi said that the land for E and F executive blocks of the project had been acquired and development would start soon while people would be able to start construction of houses with the completion of development work in the next two years.

He said that 11 per cent discount would be given to the members of ICCI in the executive blocks.

APP

