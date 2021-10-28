Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM Imran thanks crown prince after Saudi Arabia announces $3bn deposit in SBP

Second financial assistance package will help ease pressure on forex reserves

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday offered thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Saudi Arabia pledged to provide $3 billion in assistance to Pakistan to help bolster its shrinking foreign reserves.

Shaukat Tarin, the de facto finance minister, also tweeted that Riyadh — a leading supplier of oil to Pakistan — will additionally supply $1.2 billion worth of oil to Islamabad on credit.

“I want to thank […] Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting” Pakistan, the prime minister tweeted.

The kingdom has “always been there” for Pakistan in its testing times including “now” — at a time when the world is confronting rising oil and commodity prices.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), a Saudi Arabian government agency that provides development assistance by financing social and infrastructure projects, announced a deposit of $3 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to help shore up its reserves, Tarin said on Wednesday .night

The latest development came hours after Prime Minister Khan returned from a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The package includes $3 billion dollars in deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan and $1.2 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payments. It will be useful when the rupee is under pressure and international oil prices are soaring. 

Pakistan’s economy is currently under pressure because of an increase in oil prices in the international market. The government has repeatedly increased oil prices at home, drawing criticism from the nation.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMicrosoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company
Next articleNEPRA likely to jack up tariff by Rs2.51 per unit
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP forex reserves fall $356m to $17bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 8.6 per cent during the week ending on October 22, according to data released...
Read more
HEADLINES

Differences in Pakistan’s GDP growth rate projection due to Covid: WB

ISLAMABAD: The projection gap of Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) and 2021-22 (FY22) between the World...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM updated on privatisation of loss-making SOEs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro and Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein they discussed matters...
Read more
HEADLINES

Jordan okays three Pakistani companies for importing meat

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development for Pakistan’s meat exports, Jordan has chosen three slaughterhouses from where it would import bovine, sheep, goat and camel...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR waives penal surcharge on clearance of goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has waived off the penal surcharge on the goods that are cleared from warehouses within a month. According...

NEPRA likely to jack up tariff by Rs2.51 per unit

PM Imran thanks crown prince after Saudi Arabia announces $3bn deposit in SBP

Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.